Clansman Gang Trial | Female defendant used cops to target disloyal members, witness testifies

A former member of the Clansman-One Don Gang this morning divulged that the alleged lone female of the gang used police connections to target members disloyal to reputed leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan

"She gave the police credible info that the police can use to get them off the [street],' he told the court.

The prosecution witness, who had secretly recorded alleged gang members, told the court that defendant Stephanie Christie, a St Thomas pastor, had told him that she was going to use the police to clean up Top Banks, a Spanish Town, St Catherine community that was reportedly controlled by the Blackman One Don faction of the gang.

The witness, however, told the court that he did not know the policeman and only met him once during the gang investigation but that the lawman was not one of the corrupt ones.

During one of the secret conversations that were played, the witness was heard telling Blackman that Christie had caused some of the men to be arrested.

"Ah mumma [Christie] send J.... fi dem," the witness told Blackman who was behind bars at the time.

Based on Christie's conversation, she had sent the police for defendants Dwight 'Jim Brown' Hall and Lamar 'Sickhead' Simpson.

Blackman then replied by saying, "Hmmmm."

"Because she say she ah clean-up up the place so when yuh come out yuh good.

"So she sey she ah ensure say when yuh come ah road yuh can jus tek ova back di ting wid ease and nuh have nuh problem. In ah way she ah do tings in ah good way, "the witness told Blackman.

When asked why Christie wanted Sickhead gone, the witness explained that at the time he was collecting extortion money and kept it for himself.

In court yesterday, a conversation was played revealing that the gang had fallen apart in 2019 and there was infighting, mistrust and dwindling resources.

However, the witness said Blackman, while in custody, had tried to revive the gang and had reached out to some of his top men.

"He wanted to speak to Ezzie [defendant Marco Miller] to get back everything up and running, get back the gang strong and running," he said when asked why Blackman had wanted to talk to Ezzie during their conversation.

Christie, whose alleged role in the gang was to deal with bail and secure legal representation for arrested alleged gang members as well as liaise with the police, was heard yesterday in a conversation that lasted for over an hour expressing her devotion to Blackman.

Christie recalled that on occasion she had put off her meetings at church to attend to his affairs.

She was also heard encouraging other alleged members to fast and pray for Bryan's release while noting that she was going by “faith” and with “God” in her support of Blackman.

