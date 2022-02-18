Dennis Meadows says sorry to Krystal Tomlinson over tweet

Embattled former deputy chairman of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) Dennis Meadows has apologised to former People's National Party Youth Organisation president Krystal Tomlinson for disparaging remarks he made on Twitter about her.

Meadows had provoked outrage on the social media platform over comments he posted in response to a tweet from Tomlinson that he was struggling to sound honest in a Nationwide Radio interview on issues raised at the FLA.

The former Jamaica Labour Party senator, in that interview, sought to defend his choices of granting firearm permits to ex-convicts and people with criminal traces after disclosing in a Gleaner article that he believed in second chances.

“Like you struggled to remain #babymother13 but failed miserably…” Meadows had tweeted, triggering a swift response from Tomlinson who told him that her vagina and reproductive choices were not his business.

“The FLA was your business. Being diligent, fair and accountable in executing your duties was your business. If you had half of the passion for your work as you do my body you wouldn't be struggling to address these allegations,” she posted.

Since then, Meadows has deleted the tweet and stated his remark was distasteful.

In a new post, he apologised to Tomlinson.

“On reflection it is underserving n becoming. It's n afront to women's reproductive rights and choice,” he tweeted.

