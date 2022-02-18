Elderly man killed, another injured in attack at bar in Manchester

The police in Manchester are yet to establish a motive for yesterday's shooting of two men, one fatally, in the community of Top Greenvale.

The deceased has since been identified as 76-year-old Teddy Clarke, otherwise called 'Puss Neck'.

It is reported that at about 6:00 p.m. on Thursday Clarke and the other man were at a bar in the community when gunmen came up and opened fire.

Both men were hit.

The attackers fled the scene.

Sources say that the elderly man was not the target of the attack.

Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the injured man was deported from the United States several years ago.

- Tamara Bailey

