Jamaicans bash new digital currency logo

Many Jamaicans are not happy following the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) new central bank digital currency (CBDC) logo design that was unveiled across social media platforms yesterday.

The winning design, “Jamaica Digital Exchange” or “JAM-DEX” for short, with the tagline, “No cash, No problem!”, came out on top from among an excess of 100 entries.

The logo, which draws inspiration from the national fruit, resembling an open Ackee pod, received a flurry of dissenting views about the winning entry.

“We actually have a problem where the judges have outdated standards, which discourage local designers who apply more international standards to their designs,” one twitter follower wrote.

“Everything about this is horrible,” another Twitter follower contended.

In a press release, BOJ explained that the judges all agreed that the design met the requirements of being easily and instantly recognisable internationally as uniquely Jamaican and speaks to brand Jamaica and the Jamaican vibe.

“There is hardly any word, term, or expression that is more quintessentially Jamaican than Jamaica itself,” the central stated.

“The tagline to go with the name had to match the Jamaican-recognition factor, as well as in some way speak to the digital currency and/or its use,” it continued.

Explaining the choice of the logo design, the BOJ stated that Jamaica is known for using ordinary logos and that judges were in favour of a design which matched the authentic “Jamaican-ness” while being simple and distinctively bold.

“In terms of not only the bold and distinctive elegant simplicity, but also the symmetry compatible with an interconnected digital world, we found the 2D visual representation of Jamaica's proud national fruit as irresistible as a Sunday morning plate of ackee and saltfish,” the BOJ stated.

However, the onslaught of criticism against the JAM-DEX logo persisted in long Twitter threads and retweets that followed the unveiling.

“Ladies and gentlemen. This is the new face of the CBDC - Jamaica's new digital currency. Mussi Microsoft Paint di man dem use fi mek the design,” said one user.

The design competition, which was launched in April last year, had local creatives vying for over $1.2 million in cash and prizes.

Creators of rejected designs commenting under the original BOJ post expressed shock at the final pick.

“Can't believe this beat my design,” one follower posted.

“What's the point in seeking a graphic designer if they're going to ruin the person's image? This is far from the actual logo that was produced. This is so messed up,” another user tweeted.

