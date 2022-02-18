Juice vendor murdered at MoBay transportation centre

A juice vendor was gunned down at the Montego Bay Transport Centre in St James this morning.

He has been identified by his alias “Mignit”, who was from Petersfield in Westmoreland.

It is reported that about 8:00 a.m., the vendor was selling juice inside the transport centre when he was approached by a man with whom he had an argument.

The man brandished a handgun and open fire hitting the vendor.

He fled the scene on foot.

Police investigators have cordoned off the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

