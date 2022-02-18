Licensed firearm holder killed outside bank in Montego Bay

The Freeport police are probing the shooting death of a man outside the JN Bank in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, St James this morning.

The victim, who is said to be from an upscale community in Montego Bay, has not yet been identified.

It is reported that about 11:00 a.m., the man drove to the bank to conduct business and was attacked by armed men as he exited his motor vehicle.

The victim, who is also a licensed firearm holder, was chased a short distance on the compound before he was shot multiple times.

He died on the spot.

The police investigators are processing the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

