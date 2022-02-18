Man wanted for stealing car captured in Portland

A man who was wanted for the theft of a motor vehicle was captured in Portland during a targeted raid on Long Road.

The police say 33-year-old Horace Kenton, who goes by the alias 'Weedy', had been on the run since September last year.

Kenton, who is an electrician/mechanic, allegedly stole a motor car in Snow Hill district on September 25, 2021.

The car was later recovered by the police, but Kenton managed to elude capture.

On Wednesday, the police conducted an operation in the area in search of wanted men and illegal firearms and Kenton was picked up.

Commanding Officer in charge of the Portland Police Division Superintendent Kenneth Chin said that four wanted persons have been captured in the parish since the start of 2022 as a result of assistance from residents.

“With the cooperation of our citizens and robust operational activities, as at February 16, 2022, Portland is experiencing an 83% decrease in serious and violent crimes when compared to 2021. We urge the citizens of Portland to continue to work with us to keep Portland the safest parish in Jamaica,” Chin said.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

