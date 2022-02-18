Meadows reaps Twitter wrath over denigrating post about Krystal Tomlinson

Dennis Meadows, the former deputy chairman of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), has provoked outrage on Twitter for a disparaging comment towards former People's National Party Youth Organisation president Krystal Tomlinson.

Meadows, who has been embroiled in a corruption scandal now unfolding at the entity, was responding to a post by Tomlinson, who was critical of his responses during a Nationwide radio interview on Thursday.

The former Jamaica Labour Party senator, in that interview, sought to defend his choices of granting firearm permits to ex-convicts and people with criminal traces after disclosing in a Gleaner article that he believed in second chances.

READ: Meadows defends approval of gun permits to rejected applicants

Tomlinson, in a Twitter post on Thursday, said Meadows was struggling to sound honest in the interview.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hours later, Meadows fired back with a response users have since described as “distasteful”.

“Like you struggled to remain #babymother13 but failed miserably. My effort was not to convince the likes of you. It's a futile effort to convince those fixed on finding a reason not to believe.”

His comment evoked a swift response from Tomlinson, challenging that Meadows does not concern himself with her personal life.

“Dennis, my vagina & reproductive choices aren't your business. The FLA was your business. Being diligent, fair & accountable in executing your duties was your business. If you had half of the passion for your work as you do my body you wouldn't be struggling to address these allegations,” said Tomlinson.

Meadows has denied claims made by FLA CEO Shane Dalling on Tuesday that he was part of a group that granted gun permits to persons previously denied because they had criminal convictions or adverse traces.

In those matters, Dalling said there was no new documentation provided by the applicants.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com