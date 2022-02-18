Pilmar Powell: All about transforming lives

On the Front Line is a series that explores the work and worth of police personnel.

Detective Inspector of Police Pilmar Powell is all about aiming to make a difference in the lives of others. She will be the first to tell you that her motivation for joining the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was to work with families, as she has seen too many that were hurt and grieving.

Powell, who joined the JCF on July 15, 1995, said it was the catalyst to a dream discussed with her late mother.

“She was the person who told me to ask to be assigned to the Family Court. Hence, after graduation my first assignment was Kingston Central Police Division and was assigned to the Family Court,” she shared with The Gleaner.

A Christian for several years, she said her service to the public has benefited from her relationship with God, as it has assisted her in understanding situations not only in the physical realm, but also from a spiritual standpoint.

When it comes on to her work in the community, she balances her time between her official duties and interacting with individuals who need mentorship and just someone to talk to. It has now reached the stage where persons are now referring her to others.

Now, she blends her work and personal time in social and professional transformation, as she deals with behaviour modification, understanding the self, the transformation of individual mindset and most of all, bringing individuals and families from an ascribed status to an achieved status.

Powell, who is a Meadowbrook High School alumni and a graduate of the Jamaica Theological Seminary, noted that living in a society where persons lack knowledge and insight, there will be a lack of understanding in dealing with social issues.

“It parachutes into the breakdown of family structures, communities and to the greatest extent the society. Social and professional transformation is a public health and mental health approach that aides in improving persons quality of life and well-being through organised and structured efforts, which enables them to make informed choices beneficial to the society, organisations, communities and other individuals,” she noted.

Working on the frontline, Powell, who was recently transferred to the St Catherine South Police Division, said she has seen and assisted with many situations. She noted that most times people only need a listening ear, a confidential outlet to reason, someone who will motivate them to be the best of their abilities, help them to set goals and feel that sense of belonging.

“I will not say it’s an easy feat, which does not come overnight but with due process. I can speak this way as I live for this each day (although sometimes it’s out of pocket), service takes a particular insight in identifying what is not seen. The unseen is the deep-seated issues/situations which can be categorised as the root cause,” she pointed out.

