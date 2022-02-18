Police seize ganja from car in St Andrew crash

The police are reporting the seizure of a large quantity of ganja following a vehicular crash along the Bull Bay main road in St Andrew on Thursday.

It is reported that about 10:30 a.m., the driver of a grey Toyota Wish motorcar lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

The police say a subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and 14 black plastic bags bound with brown masking tape were found.

According to the police, approximately 723 pounds of ganja were found after careful analysis of the packages.

Investigations continue.

