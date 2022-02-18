Rastafarian slain in Lawrence Tavern

Shock and grief struck residents of Tavern Gully, a remote community located in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, shortly before noon yesterday, after a round of unusual explosions rang out in the hills.

Screams and wails followed shortly after, confirming the fears of many residents that something unusual had taken place.

On checking their surroundings, the residents stumbled upon Omar Grey, a Rastafarian said to be in his 50s, lying in blood not far from his home.

His abandoned red sandals, strewn metres away from where he fell, were tell-tale signs of his failed attempt to outrun his attacker.

When The Gleaner arrived at the scene, residents were still stumped by what had occurred.

“Dem thing ya nuh happen round ya so. Mi can’t believe it. A weh day me see him and him a tell me something ‘bout Europe,” a woman said aloud.

Police sources told The Gleaner that Grey lived in another section of Lawrence Tavern called King Weston; however, his home had been firebombed, forcing him to relocate to Tavern Gully.

“A lately him come ‘round ya so – not even two months. A him and him woman live ‘round deh. Him and di man dem a [King] Weston in a things,” a resident said, adding that Grey’s original home was torched late last year.

Reports are that about 11:45 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

A woman sergeant at the location had to play a double role as she secured the crime scene while consoling Grey’s crying partner, who was visibly shaken.

When The Gleaner visited King Weston, residents there had already heard of Grey’s demise but were tight-lipped when asked about the alleged arson.

Grey’s death is the second murder in the Lawrence Tavern community in less than a week.

Last Saturday, a man died after being stabbed during a dispute.

The police said investigations in both incidents are ongoing.

Since the start of the year, the St Andrew North Police Division has recorded seven murders, three more than the four recorded as at February 15 last year.

The number of injured persons and shootings has increased over the comparative period, from one to eight and six to seven, respectively.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com