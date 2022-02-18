Security guard foils robbery in Stony Hill

A security guard on Friday evening thwarted a robbery at a Chinese-operated business establishment in Stony Hill Square in St Andrew.

The incident occurred at 8:30pm.

The Gleaner understands that the security guard challenged the would-be robbers.

One man was shot and injured and a 9 mm pistol recovered.

He is now hospitalised.

Another man has since been held by the police.

Eyewitnesses say about eights shots were fired.

The roadway leading into Stony Hill square is now cordoned and traffic diverted.

- Andre Williams

