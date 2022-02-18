St Mary man accused of buggery further remanded

Thirty-eight-year-old Sheridan Shepherd of Highgate in St Mary, who is charged with five counts of buggery, grievous sexual assault and indecent assault, was further remanded when he appeared in the Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday.

Shepherd was ordered to return to court on March 17 for a committal hearing, at which time it is expected that the matter will be transferred to the circuit court.

Thursday's proceeding was held in camera due to the nature of the case.

Shepherd is being accused of sexually assaulting minors, who range between six and 12 years old.

He was charged in June 2021.

It is being alleged that several parents in the Highgate area reportedly left their children in Shepherd's care, who was offering counselling sessions to the minors.

Police sources also revealed that residents, who got wind of the alleged sexual acts, attacked him and that he was severely beaten.

He was subsequently taken into custody and later charged.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

