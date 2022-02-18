Three men arrested in Portland ganja bust

The police in Portland on Thursday seized a large quantity of ganja and arrested three men.

The police say the recovery serves as another dent in the illicit drugs-for-guns trade between local fishermen in the parish and their counterparts in Haiti.

The police report that a team was conducting a spot check operation along the Manchioneal main road when a truck with men aboard was stopped and searched.

According to the police, five black boxes containing several parcels were found.

The police say the parcels contained ganja weighing approximately 250 lbs, which has an estimated street value of approximately $1.75 million.

According to the head of the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, over the last 10 months, the police have seized close to 8,000 lbs of ganja with a street value of approximately $56 million.

"The Portland police are committed to do our part in dismantling the leg of the guns-for-drugs trade which is operating in the parish of Portland," said Chin.

"I thank the team that participated in this operation and all the members of the Portland Police Division for their continued efforts in our intense road policing activities, which are reaping success," he added.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

