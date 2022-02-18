WiFi access point in Golden Spring Square stolen, MP pleads for return

Thieves have stolen a WiFi access point from Golden Spring Square in rural St Andrew.

It is believed that the theft occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

This resulted in the postponement of the launch of the Internet access service on Thursday.

This is the first such theft under the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) ‘Community Connect’ Wi-Fi portal project, which has seen the installation of WiFi access points in several areas across Jamaica.

Describing the situation as embarrassing, Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, is imploring the perpetrators to return the costly system.

“Whoever took it bring it back, leave it somewhere that we will know. These things are also very expensive and it’s for the good of the community for development. So many times persons claim that the Government not doing nothing or the MP not doing anything and here we go doing some sort of good for the community and somebody decided to steal it,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.

Daniel Dawes, USF chief executive officer, has often emphasised the level of financial commitment, $7.5 million, to carry out the worthwhile venture.

The MP noted that the theft came at a time when Jamaicans, especially children, are facing Internet connectivity challenges.

Cuthbert-Flynn pointed out that Stony Hill already has a WiFi access point at a community centre and that she was excited when Golden Spring was selected for the project.

“The most heartbreaking thing for me is [that] the one they stole is the one closest to the basic school. There are two basic schools right next to each other, right in the square and there is also a health centre and I figured this would be great,” she said.

According to Cuthbert-Flynn, the USF has indicated that the agency will replace the stolen device next week.

The USF intends to roll out 189 such facilities across Jamaica before the end of March.

- Andre Williams

