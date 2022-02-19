80 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Jamaica on Friday recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 127,516.

Of the new infections, 40 are women and 40 are men, with ages ranging from two months and 103 years.

A total of 2,219 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 6.6%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 15

* St Catherine - 14

* St James - 11

* Manchester - 9

* Westmoreland - 7

* St Elizabeth - 6

* Clarendon - 6

* Trelawny - 5

* St Mary - 3

* St Thomas - 2

* St Ann - 1

* Hanover -1

* Portland - 0

Meanwhile, eight more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,779.

The deaths occurred between June 2021 and February 2022.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the figure to 221.

In the meantime, there were 313 more recoveries, increasing the total to 74,840.

Some 223 persons are in hospital with 51 moderately ill, 19 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 12,461 persons are in quarantine at home.

