Brothers charged for murder of women at wholesale in Westmoreland

Two brothers have been charged for the shooting deaths of a businesswoman and a customer at her wholesale in Westmoreland in January.

Nigel Walters, 21, otherwise called ‘Troy’, of Charles Town district, St Mary and Lennox, Bigwoods, Westmoreland, and 24-year-old Nicholas Walters of Charles Town district were charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Friday.

Their court date is being finalised.

Businesswoman 45-year-old Sophia Brown and 58-year-old Bernie Lewis, a farmer and domestic helper, both of Long Hill district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland were gunned down on Wednesday, January 12.

The police reported that about 2:10 p.m., Brown was at her business establishment when the brothers entered the establishment posing as customers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Brown and Lewis were assisting the men when they opened gunfire at them.

According to the police, both men then proceeded to take an undetermined amount of cash and grocery items.

The women were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, February 7, both men were positively identified by a witness on CCTV footage taken from the establishment that captured the incident, the police indicated.

On Friday, February 18, both men were charged following question and answer sessions.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.