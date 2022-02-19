Former gov't minister, PNP general secretary Dr Paul Robertson dies

Former government minister Dr Paul Robertson has died.

In a statement Saturday evening, the People's National Party (PNP) said Robertson died at the St Ann's Bay Hospital, following a brief illness.

Robertson held several positions in the leadership of the party including deputy general secretary and general secretary.

Robertson's offices

Member of Parliament for South East St Catherine (1993-2007)

Minister of Government

Senator

PNP vice-president

PNP General Secretary

He also worked at the Port Authority of Jamaica.

"We express sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Dr Paul Robertson," said a PNP spokesperson in the statement.

