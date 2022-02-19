Former gov't minister, PNP general secretary Dr Paul Robertson dies
Published:Saturday | February 19, 2022 | 10:05 PM
Former government minister Dr Paul Robertson has died.
In a statement Saturday evening, the People's National Party (PNP) said Robertson died at the St Ann's Bay Hospital, following a brief illness.
Robertson held several positions in the leadership of the party including deputy general secretary and general secretary.
Robertson's offices
- Member of Parliament for South East St Catherine (1993-2007)
- Minister of Government
- Senator
- PNP vice-president
- PNP General Secretary
He also worked at the Port Authority of Jamaica.
"We express sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Dr Paul Robertson," said a PNP spokesperson in the statement.
