Gov’t provides $83m for work on Western Children and Adolescent Hospital

Approximately $83 million has been allocated to continue work on the construction of the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, during the new financial year.

Details are outlined in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The project is aimed at building a 220-bed facility on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, to provide medical services for the targeted population in western Jamaica.

Work under the project commenced in 2017, and up to the end of December 2021, several preliminary activities were completed, including road access and site clearance, utility relocation and reconnection, as well as security services.

The project has now moved into phase two and over the upcoming fiscal year, work will be done on parking facilities while sewage and treatment systems will be upgraded.

The Western Children and Adolescent Hospital will be the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, offering specialist medical care for children and young people up to the age of 18 years.

It is being funded by the Government of Jamaica, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China.