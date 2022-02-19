Kadian James inspired by God to feed the homeless

KADIAN JAMES has taken on the worthy and fulfilling challenge of sharing her family meals with the homeless, mentally challenged, the disabled and the elderly in and around St Mary. It is a fulfilling experience for James, who hails from Annotto Bay in the parish, and says she was inspired by God in a dream to feed the homeless. It’s an instruction she has not hesitated to fulfil.

“I saw the need in my community for feeding and helping the homeless, elderly and mentally challenged in my community, especially on a Sunday. When many people are in church or at home preparing home-cooked meals for their families, the homeless are on the street not having anyone to provide them with warm meals or any kind of assistance,” James said.

With the calling upon her life to assist these individuals, the young philanthropist and single mother started a feeding programme from the pots in her own kitchen. Initially, with the help of her sister Alicia James, healthy meals were provided every Sunday, and occasionally on Wednesdays, to the homeless and the elderly in the community.

Since the programme’s inception two years ago, over 200 people have benefited consistently from her efforts. Her team has also grown to include three other individuals, and her outreach has now extended to the neighbouring parish of Portland.

“Care packages are given out every season until recently. We try to do it every other month. Even regular persons who just find themselves in a tight spot or a difficult situation and need a little assistance, we try to get them the help they need. Other items such as clothing, shoes and household appliances are also given out, and even a word of prayer where needed,” James said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As word spread of her good deeds, James decided to formalise the programme and coined the name, Kadies From The Heart Feeding Foundation. Since its launch, she has received some support from people who have a vested interest in helping her philanthropic venture. James is desirous of extending her reach, but she has some challenges, including transportation and limited funding.

“The funding of the organisation started straight out of pocket, and I have had to make a lot of [sacrifices] to help the homeless and still do my part in taking care of my household responsibilities along with my very small team,” she said.

DONATIONS AND ASSISTANCE

James said since the recognition of the programme, she has received donations and assistance from a few people that has eased the strain on her pockets. “It is still not enough as the programme keeps expanding as we try to do more, but we are thankful to those persons who have reached out to help us in whatever way they can,” she added.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, James and her team have continued to assist the elderly and have distributed care packages to them during the lockdown periods.

“We have been able to put on small treats and food drives in the community. Last Easter, we had bun-and-cheese walks for the homeless, and we were able to feed them during all of the lockdown days and on holidays. Recently, we were also able to distribute care packages for some of the flood victims in Port Maria,” James said.

Although it can be a daunting task, James encourages people to help others and bring back the love and peace in their communities.

“We know not what the future holds, and we are all flesh and blood and would want somebody to help us if we were in their position. The bible says in Proverbs 19:17. “If you give to the poor, you lend to God, and he will reward you for your deeds. No matter how small it is, you can still give,” James said.

Recently, James was recognised and rewarded for her selfless service by the Sagicor Foundation, through its Sagicor Community Heroes Awards initiative. “I am happy that I was recognised for doing something good in my community. It has motivated me to continue doing good, and I hope others will follow in my footsteps to improve the lives of others in their community,” she said.

To donate or learn more about Kadies From The Heart Feeding Foundation, call 876-890-5747 or find them on Facebook and Instagram. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com