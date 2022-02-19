Lucea getting a facelift

WESTERN BUREAU:

TRANSFORMATIONAL WORK has started in the Hanover capital, Lucea, as the Ministry of Local Government’s ‘Paint the City, Paint the Town’ programme has started in that rural town.

With conditions in that town leading to Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Homer Davis, recently declaring that there is need for a new town of Lucea, residents are saying that planned improvements under the ‘Paint the City, Paint the Town’ project could not have started at a better time.

The Gleaner has been informed that estimates totalling approximately $15 million has been submitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for the implementation of the project in both the eastern Hanover town of Hopewell and Lucea, plans which were announced by Minister Desmond McKenzie last month-end.

Undeterred by suggestions of the need for a new town in Lucea, Mayor Sheridan Samuels announced that the facelift for Lucea has begun with the painting of the sidewalks and kerb walls, which will distinguish parking from no-parking areas.

“We are doing the painting of the town of Lucea right now and we will be including some of our historical sites in that facelift,” Samuels stated

“We have a rich history and we are going to do murals within the town and on the walls you will see depictions of the old Lucea,” Samuels noted, adding that Hanover has produced two prime ministers and one governor general for the country. All that history will be depicted on the walls within the town.

“Looking on the walls you will see our history and we will also be including Merlene Ottey (Olympian) on the walls,” he stated.

According to Samuels, work to be carried out in Lucea under the project include repairing all damaged sidewalks and roads, cleaning of drains, painting of the market and the beautification of the Hanover Municipal Corporation’s office complex, located in Bustamante Square, and its surroundings.

He highlighted that the natural ‘Christmas tree’ that is planted in the town square – which the HMC decorates annually during the festive season – and the park area surrounding that tree will be upgraded. Samuels emphasised that using the tree annually has saved the HMC thousands of dollars, as it does not have to rent a tree each year and, as such, that area deserves some special attention.

Extensive work is also slated for the Lucea market, in addition to the paint job that will be taking place there.

“So eventually we will be giving the town some form of attractiveness,” Samuels argued, adding that owners of private buildings within the town will also be approached to play their part and give their respective buildings a facelift.

Additionally, street signs will be installed under the project.

Established in 1723, Lucea will be celebrating 300 years of existence come 2023.