Man in custody following police chase in St Andrew

A man was this afternoon taken into custody and a motorcycle believed to have been stolen from a policeman seized following a police chase which ended on Castle Drive in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The policeman was shot and had his bike and gun stolen along Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday night.

It was reported that the policeman was reportedly driving a motorcycle when he was attacked by criminals who reportedly shot him in the back.

He is said to have lost control of the motorcycle which crashed.

The attackers stole the motorcycle, as well as the policeman's service firearm, and escaped.

The cop was found the following morning on the scene and was taken to hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

