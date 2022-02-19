Man shot and killed, woman injured in Clarendon

The May Pen Police in Clarendon are investigating the murder of a businessman and the shooting of a woman in Berbie district last night.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Ian Ellington, also known as 'Toto British', of Hunts Pen in the parish.

It is reported that about 11:15 p.m., explosions were heard and the police summoned.

On their arrival, Ellington and the injured woman were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman remains admitted in stable condition.

A police source disclosed that Ellington was found in a vehicle slumped over the steering wheel and that the female managed to escape from the car but was shot while attempting to flee the gun attack.

Up to February 15, a total of five people have been killed in Clarendon.

The figure represents a 64.3 per cent decline when compared to 14 murders for the same period last year.

- Olivia Brown

