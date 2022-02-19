PM, wife get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet today received their COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine booster shots.

The jabs were administered at the St Joesph's Hospital in St Andrew.

Holness touted the benefits of vaccination and encouraged Jamaicans to get inoculated.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective. It prevents severe illness, hospitalisation, and death. As more vaccines become available, we encourage Jamaicans to make arrangements to get vaccinated,” he tweeted this afternoon.

“After taking the vaccine, it is still important to wear your mask, maintain physical distance and wash your hands with soap and water frequently,” he said.

