Rugby great Des Drummond dies at 63

LONDON:

Des Drummond, the former rugby league star who achieved fame in England for his sporting prowess, has died at the age of 63.

Desmond Lloyd Drummond was born in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on June 17, 1958. He moved to the UK with his family and settled in Bolton as a young man. A British amateur judo champion, he became a rugby league celebrity by accident.

In his youth, Drummond went to watch his older brother, Alva, play rugby for a professional club, Leighin Greater Manchester. During the reserve match, the team became a player short. When the Leigh coach decided to play the rugby novice, he surprisingly scored a hat-trick of tries.

Brian Bowman, a director at the rugby club, recalled: “I was at the match and went back to the board to immediately recommend signing Des. The then chairman was not so convinced and asked Des to sign for nothing, and he agreed. I was embarrassed and told Des I’d give him £50; and if the other seven directors did the same, it would be £400.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“To my disgust, none of the other directors put their hands in their pockets. Des repaid me on the field, and we became friends for life. I’m now 88, but Des used to visit me every week and was such a humble and modest man.”

Drummond scored 141 tries in 280 matches for Leigh, helping the club to a Lancashire Cup final victory over Widnes in 1981 and, more significantly, their first championship for 75 years in 1982.

The 5ft 7in Jamaican made his Great Britain debut against New Zealand in 1980 and made 24 appearances for the country. He played his last international game against France in 1988.

The former rugby international would have made even more appearances for Great Britain had he not had an altercation with a spectator, who run on to the pitch and racially abused him during a match at Widnes, northwest England.

According to sports observers, it led to ‘Dessie’, as he was affectionately called, being idolised by fans.

Tony Barrow, Drummond’s former coach at Warrington Wolves professional rugby club, praised the former player’s ability. He said: “Des had pace to burn and electrified the crowd. Everyone knew something exciting was going to happen whenever he received the ball.

“He had such an engaging personality, was very laid-back, and nothing bothered him. We would highlight a star opponent and Des would just say, ‘Don’t worry, leave it to me,’ and he did. The way he crash-tackled was unbelievable. He was fearless.”

The popular personality achieved national acclaim in 1983 when he finished second in a televised sporting competition, in which elite athletes from various disciplines challenged each other.

COMPETITION RECORD

During the BBC Superstars final in Hong Kong, Drummond set a competition record of 10.85 seconds in the 100 metres, a time which would have qualified him for the Olympic Games the following year.

It was often said that it was Des’ warm personality and engaging smile that made him a viewers’ favourite. On one occasion, he astonished rivals on the assault-course event by leaping to the top of an eight-foot wall without using the scrambling rope.

Fans and rugby league stars have paid glowing tributes to Dessie, and his family has issued a statement through the rugby club, Leigh Centurions.

It reads: “The family of Des Drummond would like to acknowledge and thank all the well-wishers for the kind thoughts and words following his passing.”

Tributes to the former rugby winger also came from several quarters in the northwest of England, including the Bolton Olympic Wrestling Club, where he was a long-standing member and an “inspiration role model for so many”.

Drummond became a publican in Moss Side, Manchester, and was in community work in Bolton, also coaching the town’s amateur rugby league club.

Des Drummond is survived by several children.