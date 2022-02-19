Security guards to benefit from Guardsman University

The Guardsman Group, one of the leading companies in Jamaica’s security landscape with over 40 years of experience and unmatched technical capabilities, has launched the Guardsman University.

This is a first for the security industry in Jamaica, and the Guardsman University is designed to place the power of personal and professional development in the hands of the group’s over 8,000 contracted workforce.

Team members will be able to complete courses for free, at their own pace, anywhere, from any smart device.

Kenneth Benjamin, founder and executive chairman of the Guardsman Group, said the launch of the university is very timely, as it is an excellent tool to improve the competency and knowledge of team members, for current and future roles within the organisation.

“We have always had our team members trained before they start working. Now that the society is going hi-tech, we are improving the training opportunities that our team members can access to be successful in the company. Those who equip themselves will be more successful than the ones who don’t,” Benjamin said.

ADVANCED LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Guardsman University is a corporate university. It is a web-based platform that is used to train team members across the group. The concept was developed from the strategic position of the leadership in the group to give advanced learning and development opportunities in order to pave a solid foundation for its future and the security industry on a whole.

Vinay Walia, group managing director of the Guardsman Group, said most companies would have learnt all they needed from traditional educational institutions to be fully ready for their current jobs.

“The truth is, there are always gaps and what the Guardsman University aims to do is to fill this gap with learning programmes that will enhance specific skills for the real-world job, tailored to the context of an ever-changing and evolving industry and business environment. This is the type of accuracy that the Guardsman University has in skill building that a traditional institution doesn’t have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Passley, Guardsman University principal, said the organisation wants learners to have access to a wide range of courses that will enhance them professionally and personally.

“We want our people, through learning and development to not only enhance their own lives but to make their mark in Jamaica, making it a better and safer place to live. All learners who successfully complete a course and assessment will receive a digital certificate. We will also highlight high achievers from time to time,” Passley said.

Sashagay Beecher, security officer at Guardsman Limited, said she has completed six courses in her bid to improve her educational qualifications. “I learned about Guardsman University on the notice board at work, and I said that I would love to try it because I have always wanted to go back to school. I am very happy that I tried it because I have learned so much,” she said.

The Guardsman University was officially launched on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Serengeti, Hope Zoo, with media practitioner and radio host Jennifer ‘Jenny Jenny’ Small being the guest speaker.

