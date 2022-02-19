Westmoreland family homeless after house shot up, set on fire

A Westmoreland family of five is now homeless after their home was set on fire.

Two cars that were in the yard were also set ablaze.

The Scott Land, Belvedere family, which includes children, reported that some time around 2:30 this morning they heard several gunshots and shortly after the house was seen on fire.

They managed to flee the burning house, which became engulfed and was destroyed.

The family has been left devastated by the loss.

A man is being sought by the police in relation to the incident.

Investigators say several spent shells were removed from the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

