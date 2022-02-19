Sat | Feb 19, 2022

Westmoreland family homeless after house shot up, set on fire

Published:Saturday | February 19, 2022 | 1:09 PM
Paul Crewe, 73, standing in rubble after the home he shared with his family of five was attacked and set ablaze on February 19, 2022 – Hopeton Bucknor photo.

A Westmoreland family of five is now homeless after their home was set on fire.

Two cars that were in the yard were also set ablaze.

The Scott Land, Belvedere family, which includes children, reported that some time around 2:30 this morning they heard several gunshots and shortly after the house was seen on fire.

They managed to flee the burning house, which became engulfed and was destroyed.

The family has been left devastated by the loss.

A man is being sought by the police in relation to the incident. 

Investigators say several spent shells were removed from the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor 

