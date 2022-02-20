94 additional COVID-19 cases, five more fatalities

Jamaica on Saturday recorded 94 additional COVID-19 infections, moving the tally to 127,610.

Of the new cases, 50 are women and 40 are men, with ages ranging from two days and 95 years.

A total of 1,597 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 8.5%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 24

* St James - 18

* St Catherine - 16

* Westmoreland - 11

* Clarendon - 5

* St Ann - 4

* St Elizabeth - 4

* Portland - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* Hanover - 2

* Manchester - 2

* St Thomas - 1

* St Mary - 0

Meanwhile, five more fatalities have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,784.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths occurred between October 2021 and February 2022.

One more fatally has been recorded as a coincidental death, pushing the total to 222.

And seven additional deaths are under investigation, moving the figure to 418.

In the meantime, there were 263 more recoveries, increasing the total to 675,103.

Some 199 persons are in hospital with 46 being moderately ill, 22 severely ill and four critically ill.

And 12,952 persons are at home in quarantine.

