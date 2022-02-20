Man charged for Victoria Avenue fatal gun attack

The police have charged a man for the gun attack which resulted in the death of 50-year-old Orville Squire last December along Victoria Avenue in Kingston 16.

Squire, otherwise called 'Indian', of McWhinney Street in Kingston, was standing along the roadway on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, when a motorbike drove up.

A man aboard the bike opened gunfire hitting Squire in the head.

He was taken to hospital where was pronounced dead.

The police say following an investigation, 20-year-old Tyrick Oneil Phillips, otherwise called 'Juss Buss', of Adelaide Street in Kingston, was apprehended on Thursday, February 10 during an operation.

He was later placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified as the shooter.

He was subsequently charged on Saturday, February 19 with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

