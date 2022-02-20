Portmore Self-Help Disability Organisation to boost empowerment programmes

The Portmore Self-Help Disability Organisation has received computers valued at $3.5 million from the Universal Service Fund (USF), which will be used to expand its empowerment and training programmes.

Director at the St Catherine-based organisation, Cleon Porter, said the donation is timely, as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a scaling down of the training opportunities offered at the institution.

He informed that unemployment is high among persons with disabilities, adding that the computers will be used to facilitate skills training, especially the in the areas of online marketing and blogging.

“We are extremely grateful for the partnership. This project is being used as a means of addressing this plight…the possibilities are endless,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony held recently at the Watson Grove resource centre in Portmore.

Member of Parliament for East Central St Catherine, Alando Terrelonge said the organisation is serving over 300 persons in Portmore.

“We respect persons with disabilities, and they must never be discriminated against. Persons living with disabilities must be accorded the same rights and privileges as all Jamaicans, because we are all human beings,” Terrelonge stated.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Procurement at the USF, Mellissa Taylor, said the funds spent in the lives of persons living with disabilities is “well deserved, when you look at the long-term benefits that can be derived from this investment.”

- JIS News

