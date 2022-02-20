Three wards at Trelawny child care facility reported missing

The police have issued an Ananda Alert for three wards at the Granville Child Care Facility in Trelawny who have been missing since Friday.

They are Tishana Kerr, Rockoya Duncans and Oneika Bryan, all age 15.

Tishana is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall; Rockoya is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 8 inches tall; and Oneika is of dark complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that the three girls were last seen at the facility about 8:30 p.m. and left for St James.

At the time they went missing, Tishana was dressed in a red blouse and brown shorts, Rockoya was dressed in a red T-shirt and blue shorts and Oneika was dressed in a red T-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tishana Kerr, Rockoya Duncans and Oneika Bryan is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at (876)-954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

