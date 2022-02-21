$321.9 million to complete activities under MoBay waterfront project

The Government has earmarked another $321.9 million to complete activities under the Montego Bay Waterfront Protection Project during the upcoming fiscal year.

The project aims to rehabilitate the Montego Bay Groynes to reduce the loss of beachfront acreage to coastal erosion and protect valuable coastal resources along the Montego Bay Waterfront and marine ecosystems in the area.

The money, which was been provided for in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, will be used to complete rehabilitative work on the northern groyne; and commence and complete rehabilitative work on the southern groyne.

Up to December 2021 under the project, drawings, bill of quantities and tender documents were completed.

Tender evaluation was also completed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The project, which began in April 2019, is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation through the Urban Development Corporation with funding from the Government.

It is slated to end in March 2023 following an extension.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.