Clansman Gang Trial | Alleged gangsters believed snitch was a fellow member

The alleged top brass of the One Don faction of the Clansman Gang had strongly suspected that one of their own was feeding the police with information about the gang's activities.

They had also suspected that the police had tapped their phones.

During the playing of one of the secretly captured recordings in court today, reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and his alleged second-in-command, who goes by the moniker ' Lucifer' and 'City Puss', were heard voicing their suspicion during a conversation with female defendant, Stephanie Christie, the so-call pastor, and the ex-gang member who had recorded the calls.

Based on the information that the investigator who was probing the gang had, the two alleged top-tier gang members, who were both behind bars at the time, were convinced that it must have been from one of their cronies.

“Yah hear me, dem have ah direct man weh ah wuk wid dem yuh hear,” City Puss said.

“Yeah man smaddy assign to dat deh programme. It possible sey dem ah listen to enuh,” he added.

The witness, however, tried to convince them that no one was listening to their conversations.

“…If dem did ah listen calls dem wud ah ask fi me harder dan how dem ah ask fi me, dem would ah ask fi mi bout di car ting,” he said.

But City Puss told him he was off the radar however the witness quickly told them that was not the case as he heard the police was up by his home last night looking for him.

Still not convinced, the alleged second-in-command told him that the ' snitch' was not giving the police any information about him the witness.

“Smaddy ah wuk, samddy ah wuk,” he insisted.

Christie, however, believed that the police was getting information indirectly while noting that if the cops were listening they would be getting a “ whole heap a sump'n.”

“Di detail weh dem ah get dat ah direct argument, me ah tell yuh wah ah gwaan,” City Puss maintained.

“Yuh see wey me ah say,” Blackman said in agreement.

The alleged leader then pointed out that he heard that he was getting extortion money.

City Puss, while noting that he was not certain from where specifically they said the money was coming from, said the information was from a direct source as they knew that the alleged don's brother, defendant Kevaugh Green, was collecting money with his girlfriend.

According to him, the police knew that Green collected money on the weekend for his girlfriend and the exact date and time.

Christie said she also heard that the police had questioned a businessman who had receipts to show what Bryan had purchased at his store.

But City Puss ruled out the possibility of the police getting information from the victim of the extortion.

“Dem nuh have nuh baddi fi do dat cah who ah geh dem information cah guh brite enuf fi do dat,” he reasoned.

