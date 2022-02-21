Clansman Gang Trial | Reputed leader only made money from music, female defendant told police

The female defendant in the Clansman One Don gang trial was today heard telling cronies that she tried to throw off the police's investigation by telling cops that the alleged leader made his money from music.

The so-called pastor, based in St Thomas, also told alleged gang members that she indicated to the cops that she did not know reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan to be a member of any gang.

The tough-talking, foul-mouthed Stephanie Christie, who was described as a close ally of Blackman, during one of the secretly recorded conversations, told Bryan that a superintendent of police had questioned her.

She also indicated that one of the investigators had warned her that she would be slapped with anti-gang charges if she lied to the police.

Christie, who is referred to as 'Muma' in the gang, assured Bryan that she told the police that whatever she said he would find out that it was the truth.

“Tru him wah mi fi tell lie, mi nuh know nothing bout the man,” she said while on a call with Blackman, the gang's alleged second in command “City Puss”, and the ex-gangster who recorded the conversation.

On the call, she told them that the police had asked her if she had seen people visiting Blackman and doing exchanges or if she had ever collected any extortion money for him.

“Mi sey 'di man neva send mi fi no money yet and if yuh do yuh investigation, and if nobody tell you sey mi come collect money from dem fi di man, a music him do and mi know ah deh suh him get money',” she said.

“Yeah man mi talk up de tings dem,” Christie said in the conversation, noting though that the police did not believe her.

According to her, she insisted to the police that even though they [she and Bryan] were “parries” she did not know anything about Blackman and that he did not give her anything.

In the conversation, Blackman then mentioned that he heard the police were asking about him having an Audi motor vehicle, to which Christie said she told the cops that it was not true.

She said she told the police that Bryan did not buy any Audi or any other cars and put them in her name.

“Me say 'why de man ago buy car and don't buy ah house?' 'Nuh rent di man ah pay and if ah never the likkle music how di man survive',” she was heard relaying.

Earlier during the call, Blackman, who was behind bars, was heard assuring his alleged cronies that he was looking forward to coming home.

Christie assured him he was going to be released as the police had nothing concrete on him.

She also told him that she had found a house for him in a “nice little gated community” and had sent all the information pertaining to the rental as well as a picture of the house to City Puss.

“No too chatty,” Blackman said to Christie, who replied: “No man it up, no man fi real.”

She then told him to stay strong until he was freed.

“Hear wah ah anytime now Muma. Mi ah tell yuh sey ah done thing cah de bwoy dem a bluff say dem wah try case yuh zi mi,” Blackman replied confidently.

