Governor General Sir Patrick Allen released from hospital

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has been released from the University Hospital of the West Indies after an intensive medical examination Monday.

The governor general was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he reported feeling unwell.

In a statement late Monday night, King's House said Sir Patrick and Lady Allen conveyed sincere appreciation for the many expressions of care and concern.

It also said Sir Patrick resumes official duties on Tuesday.

