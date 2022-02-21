Hanover man charged over home invasion, gun attack

The police in Hanover on Sunday charged 20-year-old Jowaine Watson, otherwise called 'Trash', in connection with a gun attack in the community of Blair Castle in Dias.

Watson, who is from the area, has been charged with burglary, two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from a shooting in the community on Thursday, February 10.

The police report that about 1:00 a.m., two men were at home when their door was kicked in by Watson and another man.

Watson reportedly opened gunfire at the men, who managed to escape unhurt.

The incident was reported to the police.

Watson was subsequently apprehended by the police at his home.

He was later charged on Sunday, February 20 following an interview.

