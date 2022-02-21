Jamaica Police Federation accepts govt's wage offer

After months of arduous negotiations, members of the Jamaica Police Federation today agreed to accept the government's wage offer.

The package will see a four per cent increase in wages and salary-related allowances for the contract period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The agreement is to be inked at a signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance tomorrow.

“We are now in dialogue with the Minister of Finance and the Public Service as per your mandate. The Central Committee will continue to be transparent and professional as we seek to represent our membership,” the federation noted in a media release.

In previous months, the union, which represents rank and file members of the constabulary force, fought bitterly over the issue of overtime pay, with threats of industrial action.

