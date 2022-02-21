JDF probing abuse allegations made by Tavern residents

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that it is probing allegations of abuse made against members by residents of Tavern in St Andrew.

Today, angry residents mounted a protest alleging that they have been subjected to ongoing abuse and the destruction of property by soldiers.

The demonstration arose out of an incident on Sunday where residents accused soldiers of behaving badly.

The JDF says the incident was first reported up the chain of command by the soldiers involved and an investigation was initiated, as is customary.

The army says the allegations made by the residents are at variance with the report initially received from the soldiers involved.

The investigation will therefore assist with unearthing the truth, it noted.

According to the JDF, no previous report was however received by the force about alleged abuses of residents in the community.

The JDF is assuring that any soldier found to be abusive to citizens will face appropriate disciplinary actions.

At the same time, it is urging Jamaicans to adhere to the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), which outlines, among other things, COVID-19 prevention protocols.

