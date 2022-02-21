Nephews arrested for uncle's murder during fight over stolen chickens

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Two nephews of a 50-year-old Trelawny man have been arrested for his murder during a dispute at their family house in Troy district in the parish on Sunday afternoon.

Clive Clarke, otherwise called 'Kette', a labourer of Troy, Trelawny was killed shortly after 2 p.m.

He had travelled to his sister's house, where he and his two nephews got involved in a dispute over stolen chickens from the woman's coop.

It escalated into a physical confrontation when Clarke allegedly attacked his nephews with a machete and was hit on his head with a plank.

Clarke fell to the ground unconscious and was rushed to the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester, where later died while being treated.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both brothers were taken into custody in connection with their uncle's death.

