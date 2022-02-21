Spot Valley student dies after being hit by taxi

Residents of Lilliput in St James have renewed their call for pedestrian crossings and stoplights in their community arising from the death of a student who was hit by a taxi this morning.

Twelve-year-old Jeffery Fitzgerald of Spot Valley High School was pronounced dead at the Falmouth Hospital.

“For the 20 years that I have lived here I have watched too many people killed on this road by motorists, both locals and visitors,” an irate resident lamented.

Lilliput is one of the most populated communities in the parish.

The resident said it was time for the Government to intervene and save lives.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I am appealing to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, we are losing our children, our family members to motorists on the road,” she stated.

The area is renowned for frequent accidents, many of them deadly.

- Janet Silvera

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.