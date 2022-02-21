St James constable detained in lottery scamming probe

A policeman constable attached to the St James Police Division is now in custody at the Coral Gardens Police Station in a lottery scamming probe.

The constable works with the special strike force unit.

He was taken into custody yesterday.

A number of investigators from overseas are involved in the probe.

The constable is believed to be linked to a lottery scamming ring operated by Shellian Allen, another Jamaican police constable, who is now in a US jail in a lottery scamming charges.

READ: Accused lottery scamming mastermind arrested in US

Allen, 42, was arrested on Friday, February 4, 2022.

She has since been suspended from the force.

