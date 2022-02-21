St Mary man on the run following fatal stabbing

The police in St Mary are on the hunt for a man who is being sought in connection with the stabbing death of another in the farming community of Gayle on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Jervis Francis, a resident of Hyatt Hill in the Gayle community.

Police sources revealed that shortly before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the mother and sister of the deceased were involved in a fight with the suspect.

According to the police, the deceased, who was informed about the incident, went to the man's home, accompanied by his mother and teenage sister.

An altercation developed between the men.

It is alleged that the man pulled a knife and stabbed Francis in the left side of his neck and he collapsed.

Francis was rushed to the Port Maria Hospital by residents and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is said to have retrieved personnel items and fled the area to an unknown destination.

The police are appealing to residents for assistance in locating the suspect.

