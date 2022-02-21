Three more COVID-19 deaths, 55 new cases

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,787.

The deceased are an 86-year-old woman, a 79-year-old female and a 96-year-old woman, all from Westmoreland.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 419.

Meanwhile, there were 55 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 93 years, pushing the total to 127,665.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of the new cases, 32 are women and 23 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew -11

* St James - 8

* St Catherine - 6

* Manchester - 6

* Westmoreland - 6

* Clarendon - 5

* Trelawny - 4

* St Ann - 4

* St Elizabeth - 2

* Hanover - 2

* St Thomas - 1

* Portland - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 587 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 9.4%.

In the meantime, there were 176 more recoveries, increasing the total to 75,279.

Some 192 persons are in hospital with 43 being moderately ill, 18 severely ill and six critically ill.

And 12, 392 persons are in quarantine are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.