Transport operators certified for best practices in road safety

Several operators in the public transport sector have been certified by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) for best practices in road safety.

Transport and Mining Minister Audley Shaw, who delivered the keynote address at a recent ceremony held at the University of Technology in St Andrew to hand over the certificates, commended the owners and operators of public passenger vehicles who were recognised.

He urged them to continue to provide a high standard of service to the commuting public.

Shaw said that indiscipline in the sector will not be tolerated.

He noted that systems are now in place to “establish a pattern of recalcitrant behaviour, which will inform the creation of targeted road operations and, ultimately, the revocation and suspension of the road licences”.

President of TODSS Egerton Newman also hailed the transport operators, noting that they serve as excellent examples for others in the sector.

He implored all bus and taxi drivers to never seek to endanger the safety of those they transport or other road users.

“We have to ensure that the sector is in a position to provide the best quality service to the commuting public,” Newman said.

Natoya Brown, sales manager at the British Caribbean Insurance Company, in her remarks, noted that the entity is in support of the certification drive, among other initiatives being undertaken by TODSS.

“We have a vested interest in road safety,” she noted.

President and chief executive officer of 87 On The Go taxi company, Olivia Lindsay, for her part, said that the operators are pleased to be recognised by TODSS as an example of safety and security in the sector.

TODSS has a mission to facilitate the sustainable development of the public transport sector through training and logistical support to its members.

The group’s goal is to provide the best travel experience to the commuting public, and to ensure the best investment for the sector.