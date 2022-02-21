UWI class of ‘69 awards three bursaries

Members of the graduating class of 1969 of The University of the West Indies (UWI) held their golden anniversary celebration and reunion from October 10-13, 2019, to mark 50 years since their graduation. The proceeds of that reunion, amounting to over $300,000, will now go towards assisting three current UWI students to cover tuition fees.

The awardees are Melissa Cummings and Shaqueal Holt, both second-year pharmacy students in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, as well as Danielle Pullen, a second-year student in the Faculty of Science and Technology pursuing a degree in microbiology.

The criteria for the awards were: demonstrated need, good academic performance, and participation in extracurricular, community-building activities.

Given the dire financial situation being experienced by many students, the planning committee decided that instead of awarding one full scholarship, they should try to spread the funds to help more than one student; so they were happy to award three bursaries of $122,000 each. The Office of Student Financing at the Mona campus assisted in advertising the awards and processing the applicants. The planning committee of the class of ‘69 considered five shortlisted candidates and selected the three awardees. It was a difficult decision, since all five candidates were found to be worthy of assistance.

The UWI class of 1969, through these awards, has played a small but important role in helping current students, particularly in these challenging times, thereby demonstrating its commitment to its alma mater. The members encourage other UWI graduates to do likewise.