Clansman Gang Trial | Defendant suggested gang go into cocaine to help with financial woes

One of the alleged members of the Clansman-One Don Gang had asked the reputed leader to invest in cocaine to generate funds to help the gang overcome its financial challenges.

"Mi ah tell yuh dawg jus two ah wi fi know, lift up an build up di ting ya now cah yuh hear me the dog dem done say a bl....coke dem a deal wid," defendant Fabian 'Crocs' Johnson was heard telling the One Don alleged leader, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, during one of the secretly recorded conversations.

However, Blackman did not respond as it appeared that he had gotten disconnected from the call.

But, while the former gang member who recorded the call tried to get him back on the line, Crocs indicated that he wanted the alleged boss to consider getting involved in cocaine distribution.

"A it me ah tell di G cuz coming like wi wah offload some coke ting to enuh cuz ah it de dawg dem a deal wid round here," Crocs said.

The trial previously heard through the secret recordings that the gang was experiencing financial trouble in 2019 when the alleged leader and others members of the gang's alleged top brass were in custody.

During that time, the gang was reportedly in disarray as members became disloyal and edgy.

Hence, the witness explained that Crocs had suggested that the gang get into drugs as the men in his area in Denham Town in Kingston were making money from it.

Prior to his suggestion, Blackman had indicated that he wanted to revive the gang.

"Cah man jus can't sit back and wait fi dem mash down man yuh zi mi," Blackman had replied.

