Clansman Gang Trial | Entertainer I-Octane agreed to help alleged gangster flee Jamaica, witness testifies

The Home Circuit Court heard today that dancehall entertainer I-Octane had reportedly agreed to help one of the alleged members of the Clansman One Don Gang to flee the country.

The artiste's name was mentioned during a conversation between defendant Fabian 'Crocs' Johnson and the ex-gangster who secretly recorded the conversations.

"Link all di bwoy Octane pon di ting, him ah tell mi bout 250. Come in like a joke ting," Crocs was heard saying.

The ex-gangster then asked whether the entertainer was selling him something for $250,000 or was giving him the money.

Crocs replied, "No pan my ting man, pan book ting yuh zeet."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When asked to explain what the conversation was about, the ex-gangster, who is the prosecution's second witness, told the court that that prior to the recorded conversation, he was a part of a conversation in which Crocs had reportedly asked I-Octane to help him to leave the country.

According to the witness, he told him he could arrange for him to get a visa to travel with him on tour as part of his entourage.

"Crocs was asking I-Octane about some money that he had for Blackman and Crocs was asking him if he can help him to leave the country and I-Octane was telling him ah easy ting dat [as] him can get ah visa mek him come on tour but him responsible for himself," the witness said.

This is the second time in the trial that the artiste has been mentioned.

The same prosecution witness had testified that the reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and other alleged gang members had visited the entertainer's studio to record music with him.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.