Cousins killed in three-vehicle crash on Spur Tree Hill
A St Elizabeth family is now in mourning after two cousins died in a mid-morning crash on Spur Tree Hill in the community of Gutters in the parish.
Omar Hewitt, 25, and Nevardo Brown, 21, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a Toyota Mark X heading towards Manchester.
The cousins were heading down Spur Tree Hill towards St Elizabeth.
On impact, the men were flung into the air then landed on the windshield of a Toyota Coaster bus.
They died on the spot.
The cousins were both welders at Austin's Welding Shop in Pepper, St Elizabeth.
