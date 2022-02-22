Cousins killed in three-vehicle crash on Spur Tree Hill

A St Elizabeth family is now in mourning after two cousins died in a mid-morning crash on Spur Tree Hill in the community of Gutters in the parish.

Omar Hewitt, 25, and Nevardo Brown, 21, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a Toyota Mark X heading towards Manchester.

The cousins were heading down Spur Tree Hill towards St Elizabeth.

On impact, the men were flung into the air then landed on the windshield of a Toyota Coaster bus.

They died on the spot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The cousins were both welders at Austin's Welding Shop in Pepper, St Elizabeth.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com