DPP concerned about planned Nzinga King protest

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn has raised concern about reports that members of the Rastafarian community are planning to demonstrate in front of her office in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

It was reported that the protest is in relation to the DPP's ruling in the matter of the cutting of the dreadlocks of 19-year-old Rastafarian Nzinga King while she was in custody at the Four Paths Police Station.

King had alleged that her locks were cut by a policewoman while she was at the Clarendon-based police station in July 2021.

King was detained because she was unable to pay a court fine for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The DPP had ruled that no one should be charged and had recommended that King could seek redress in the Supreme Court.

"They need to be told that they can take our decision on judicial review,” Llewellyn said today in response to the proposed demonstration.

She said further that the "unseen hands" must know that the Clansman-One Don Gang case is taking place and the area around her office is sterile, as it is manned by the police.

"I know the evidence is biting and I hope no one is manipulating them to create a diversion,” Llewellyn said.

She, however, remarked that she respects people's right to peaceful assembly.

- Barbara Gayle

