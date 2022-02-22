Driver’s licence processing suspended at May Pen Tax Office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the printing of driver’s licences at the May Pen Tax Office in Clarendon has been suspended until further notice.

The TAJ says the move became necessary due to a hardware issue with the driver’s licence printers, which has resulted in significant delays.

This means that the processing of driver licence applications will not be done at the May Pen location.

The TAJ says licences slated for printing there will be done offsite and returned to the tax office for pickup.

However, customers still have the option to have their driver’s licence application processed at the tax office, but are cautioned that the 20-day turnaround time will be affected.

